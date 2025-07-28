Monday, July 28, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ACME Solar Holdings spurts after reporting multi-fold jump in Q1 PAT

ACME Solar Holdings spurts after reporting multi-fold jump in Q1 PAT

Image

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

ACME Solar Holdings rallied 6.42% to Rs 287.60 after the company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 130.83 crore in Q1 FY26, steely higher than Rs 1.39 crore in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 65% YoY to Rs 510.98 crore in Q1 June 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 247% to Rs 174.39 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 50.25 crore in Q1 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 531 crore in Q1 FY26, registering the growth 75.7% compared with Rs 302 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin stood at 90.9% in Q1 FY26 as against 88.8% in Q1 FY25, on account of higher scale and favorable operating leverage.

 

The company generated 1,636 million units (MUs) in Q1 FY26, recording the growth of 107.1% from Q1 FY25, driven by higher CUF and new capacity addition.

The capacity utilization factor (CUF) improved from 27.0% in Q1 FY25 to 28.5% in Q1 FY26.

Manoj Kumar Upadhyay, chairperson & MD, ACME Solar Holdings, said, We are proud to report another strong quarter, marked by robust financial performance and meaningful operational progress. The commissioning of 350 MW, including our first wind project, underscores our commitment to diversifying our clean energy portfolio. Securing our maiden standalone battery storage projects is a landmark moment - positioning us at the forefront of the energy transition as we scale solutions that enhance grid reliability and flexibility.

Our continued focus on execution excellence and disciplined financial management is clearly reflected in our margin expansion, significant improvement in cash PAT, and reduced debt cost. The adoption of tariffs for majority of our under-construction portfolio and signing of key PPAs reflect the strong demand for the renewable energy solutions.

ACME Solar Holdings is a fully integrated renewable energy company in India with a diversified portfolio across solar, wind, storage, hybrid and Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects.

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

