Orient Cement to install clinker grinding unit at Satpura Themal Power Plant

Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Orient Cement announced that Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company (MPPGCL) has issued a work order in favour of the Company to install Clinker Grinding Unit at their Satpura Thermal Power Plant location along with a Fly Ash supply contract for a period of 25 years.

The Company has submitted its acceptance to the Work Order as issued by MPPGCL. Other relevant documents including the Land Use Permission Agreement (LUPA) shall be signed and executed shortly.

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

