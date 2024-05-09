Business Standard
Orient Electric standalone net profit declines 48.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
Sales rise 19.72% to Rs 787.66 crore
Net profit of Orient Electric declined 48.01% to Rs 12.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.72% to Rs 787.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 657.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales787.66657.91 20 OPM %3.907.05 -PBDT28.9746.58 -38 PBT13.4932.84 -59 NP12.8024.62 -48
First Published: May 09 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

