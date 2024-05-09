Orient Electric standalone net profit declines 48.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.72% to Rs 787.66 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Orient Electric declined 48.01% to Rs 12.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.72% to Rs 787.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 657.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.787.66657.913.907.0528.9746.5813.4932.8412.8024.62