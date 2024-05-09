Infosys becomes official Digital Innovation Partner of Formula E

Infosys announced a strategic three-year partnership with the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, the global motorsport championship for electric cars, as its official Digital Innovation Partner.

Through this collaboration, Infosys will provide in-race analytics, unlock fan engagement experiences, and enhance sustainability reporting and tracking for the Formula E championship.

The partnership between Infosys and Formula E will focus on three core areas: fan growth, technology innovation, and continued environmental stewardship.

Creating a new Fan Customer Data Platform: With the aim of engaging 500 million fans by 2030, Infosys will help build an AI-powered Fan Customer Data Platform for Formula E to unlock deep fan engagement and personalization opportunities, allowing Formula E to better serve its growing global fan base.

In-race insights and Driver Statistics: Leveraging Infosys Topaz, an AI-first suite of offerings using generative AI technologies, the collaboration aims to provide real-time insights and real time driver statistics during races, enhancing the overall viewing experience for fans.

An enhanced sustainability data management tool: With the objective of playing a pivotal role in supporting Formula E's carbon reduction target of 45% by 2030, Infosys will work to transform the sport's carbon reporting capabilities by using AI to improve accuracy, reliability, and traceability of data collection, and setting new standards in sustainability assessments for the championship.

