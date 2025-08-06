Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Orient Paper & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 33.99 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Orient Paper & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 33.99 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 0.02% to Rs 238.34 crore

Net profit of Orient Paper & Industries reported to Rs 33.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.02% to Rs 238.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 238.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales238.34238.29 0 OPM %0.593.45 -PBDT-3.922.49 PL PBT-17.85-9.97 -79 NP33.99-6.42 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

