Orient Paper & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 33.99 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.02% to Rs 238.34 croreNet profit of Orient Paper & Industries reported to Rs 33.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.02% to Rs 238.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 238.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales238.34238.29 0 OPM %0.593.45 -PBDT-3.922.49 PL PBT-17.85-9.97 -79 NP33.99-6.42 LP
