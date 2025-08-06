SBC Exports consolidated net profit declines 34.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.26% to Rs 72.46 croreNet profit of SBC Exports declined 34.77% to Rs 3.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.26% to Rs 72.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 65.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales72.4665.72 10 OPM %7.499.22 -PBDT3.855.73 -33 PBT3.475.32 -35 NP3.475.32 -35
