Allied Digital Services consolidated net profit rises 38.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.27% to Rs 219.02 croreNet profit of Allied Digital Services rose 38.71% to Rs 14.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.27% to Rs 219.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 179.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales219.02179.13 22 OPM %8.6010.68 -PBDT19.2218.77 2 PBT14.1614.12 0 NP14.4410.41 39
