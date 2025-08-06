Prestige Estates Projects consolidated net profit rises 25.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.91% to Rs 2307.30 croreNet profit of Prestige Estates Projects rose 25.75% to Rs 292.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 232.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 23.91% to Rs 2307.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1862.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2307.301862.10 24 OPM %38.0242.08 -PBDT654.80599.80 9 PBT438.60409.30 7 NP292.50232.60 26
