Starteck Finance consolidated net profit rises 107.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.40% to Rs 7.82 croreNet profit of Starteck Finance rose 107.02% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.40% to Rs 7.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales7.827.02 11 OPM %91.6984.90 -PBDT4.252.09 103 PBT4.111.95 111 NP3.541.71 107
