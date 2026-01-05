Monday, January 05, 2026 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Orient Technologies Ltd Falls 1.73%

Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Orient Technologies Ltd has added 28.52% over last one month compared to 0.9% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.08% drop in the SENSEX

Orient Technologies Ltd lost 1.73% today to trade at Rs 439.4. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.29% to quote at 37029.35. The index is down 0.9 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Datamatics Global Services Ltd decreased 1.67% and HCL Technologies Ltd lost 1.38% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 15.22 % over last one year compared to the 8.1% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Orient Technologies Ltd has added 28.52% over last one month compared to 0.9% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.08% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3.27 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.89 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 613 on 20 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 267.5 on 18 Mar 2025.

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 9:30 AM IST

