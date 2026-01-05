Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Surges 2.27%

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 12.59% over last one month compared to 3.82% gain in BSE Oil & Gas index and 0.08% drop in the SENSEX
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained 2.27% today to trade at Rs 507. The BSE Oil & Gas index is up 0.36% to quote at 29015.56. The index is up 3.82 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd increased 0.97% and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd added 0.93% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went up 8.19 % over last one year compared to the 8.1% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 12.59% over last one month compared to 3.82% gain in BSE Oil & Gas index and 0.08% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 14620 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.23 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 507.6 on 05 Jan 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 287.55 on 03 Mar 2025.
