Orient Technologies subscribed 16.95 times

Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
The offer received bids for 12.62 crore shares as against 74.49 lakh shares on offer.
The initial public offer (IPO) of Orient Technologies received 12,62,82,744 bids for shares as against 74,49,846 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Thursday (22 August 2024). The issue was subscribed 16.95 times.
The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (21 August 2024) and it will close on Friday (23 August 2024). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 195 to Rs 206 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 72 equity shares and in multiples thereof.
The IPO comprises of a fresh issue of Rs 120 crore and offer for sale upto 46,00,000 equity shares.
The promoter shareholding will reduce to 73.21% from 97.96% pre-IPO.
The net proceeds will be used towards acquisition of office premises situated at Plutonium Business Park, Trans-Thana Creek Industrial Area, Turbhe MIDC, District Thane, Navi Mumbai; funding capital requirements for purchase of equipment for setting up of network operating center (NOC) and security operation center (SOC) at the Navi Mumbai property; purchase of equipment and devices to offer devise-as-a-service (DaaS) offering; and general corporate purposes.
Ahead of the IPO, Orient Technologies on Tuesday, 20 August 2024, raised Rs 64.42 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 31.27 lakh shares at Rs 206 each to 5 anchor investors.
Orient Technologies is an information technology (IT) solutions provider of products and solutions for specific areas within its business verticals. The business verticals include IT infrastructure comprising data center solutions and end-user computing; IT-enabled (ITeS) managed services, multi-vendor support services, IT facility management services, network operations center services, security services, and renewals; and cloud and data management services focused on migration of workload from data centers to cloud.

The firm reported a net profit of Rs 41.45 crore and sales of Rs 602.89 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2024.
First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

