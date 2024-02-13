Sensex (    %)
                        
Oriental Aromatics consolidated net profit declines 31.32% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 12:17 PM IST
Sales decline 1.01% to Rs 197.41 crore
Net profit of Oriental Aromatics declined 31.32% to Rs 2.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 1.01% to Rs 197.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 199.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales197.41199.42 -1 OPM %7.157.04 -PBDT9.4010.48 -10 PBT4.445.50 -19 NP2.613.80 -31
First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 11:38 AM IST

