Oriental Aromatics consolidated net profit rises 750.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.82% to Rs 216.48 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 53.90% to Rs 9.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.49% to Rs 836.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 849.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Oriental Aromatics rose 750.42% to Rs 10.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.82% to Rs 216.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 195.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.