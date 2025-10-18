Oriental Hotels consolidated net profit rises 39.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.95% to Rs 110.48 croreNet profit of Oriental Hotels rose 39.40% to Rs 7.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.95% to Rs 110.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 103.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales110.48103.30 7 OPM %23.8223.99 -PBDT27.4820.75 32 PBT18.9412.62 50 NP7.965.71 39
