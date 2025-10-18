Tanla Platforms standalone net profit declines 96.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.08% to Rs 169.28 croreNet profit of Tanla Platforms declined 96.63% to Rs 3.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 93.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 24.08% to Rs 169.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 222.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales169.28222.98 -24 OPM %2.108.21 -PBDT7.1399.43 -93 PBT5.2997.34 -95 NP3.1493.24 -97
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content