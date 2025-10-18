RPG Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 777.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.50% to Rs 181.68 croreNet profit of RPG Life Sciences rose 777.38% to Rs 36.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.50% to Rs 181.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 172.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales181.68172.21 5 OPM %21.4826.67 -PBDT43.4547.70 -9 PBT38.2342.39 -10 NP36.854.20 777
