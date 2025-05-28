Oriental Infra Trust consolidated net profit declines 44.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.44% to Rs 595.93 croreNet profit of Oriental Infra Trust declined 44.54% to Rs 140.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 254.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.44% to Rs 595.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 565.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 217.16% to Rs 594.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 187.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.31% to Rs 2214.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2063.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales595.93565.16 5 2214.492063.65 7 OPM %80.7383.09 -79.2671.17 - PBDT357.00404.98 -12 1369.16862.95 59 PBT134.33216.97 -38 570.69136.87 317 NP140.95254.17 -45 594.27187.37 217
