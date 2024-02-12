Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Oriental Infra Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 64.42 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 10.46% to Rs 506.48 crore
Net loss of Oriental Infra Trust reported to Rs 64.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 59.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 10.46% to Rs 506.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 458.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales506.48458.50 10 OPM %51.4981.54 -PBDT105.80221.39 -52 PBT-78.1960.50 PL NP-64.4259.87 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

National Highways Infra Trust standalone net profit rises 13.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 49.10% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 29.52% in the December 2023 quarter

Highways Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit declines 41.37% in the December 2023 quarter

PG Eectroplast arm inks pact to acquire 100% stake in NGM

Indrayani Biotech consolidated net profit declines 56.10% in the December 2023 quarter

Suumaya Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 153.32 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Pradeep Metals consolidated net profit declines 5.66% in the December 2023 quarter

Uflex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 67.22 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon