Oriental Infra Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 64.42 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 10.46% to Rs 506.48 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net loss of Oriental Infra Trust reported to Rs 64.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 59.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 10.46% to Rs 506.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 458.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.506.48458.5051.4981.54105.80221.39-78.1960.50-64.4259.87