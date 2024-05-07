Allsec Technologies consolidated net profit rises 71.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.12% to Rs 129.71 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 30.99% to Rs 64.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.21% to Rs 469.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 390.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Allsec Technologies rose 71.04% to Rs 20.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.12% to Rs 129.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 107.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.