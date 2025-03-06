Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oriental Rail Infra hits the roof after bagging Rs 1.61-cr order from North Western Railways

Oriental Rail Infra hits the roof after bagging Rs 1.61-cr order from North Western Railways

Image

Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Oriental Rail Infrastructure hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 154.50 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 1.61 crore from North Western Railways, Ajmer, under Indian Railways.

The order involves the supply of 66 sets of PU foam as cushion material for the retrofitment of berths and seats. The material will be delivered to North Western Railways, Ajmer.

As per the terms of the contract, 95% of the payment will be made upon the issuance of an inspection certificate by the nominated inspection agency, along with proof of dispatch or delivery of the material. The remaining 5% will be paid after the receipt, inspection, and acceptance of the goods.

 

The total order value stood at Rs 1,61,21,160 and the project is scheduled to be completed by 6 September 2026.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure is engaged in manufacturing, buying, and selling of all types of recron, seat & bearth, compreg boards, etc. The company operates only in one segment, i.e., Indian Railway products.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7.52 crore in Q3 FY25, down 39.9% compared to Rs 12.51 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 4.3% YoY to Rs 152.82 crore in Q3 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Metal shares gain

Metal shares gain

Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas shares gain

Energy stocks rise

Energy stocks rise

Indices drift lower in early trade; breadth strong

Indices drift lower in early trade; breadth strong

Angel One gains after client base rises 43% YoY in February '25

Angel One gains after client base rises 43% YoY in February '25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayVivo T4x launch TodaySA vs NZ LIVE SCOREDelhi School EWS admissions result 2025Nothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon