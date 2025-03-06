Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 10:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas shares gain

Image

Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Oil & Gas index rising 342.88 points or 1.47% at 23608.25 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 4.07%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 2.86%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.5%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.92%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.87%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.44%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.38%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.37%), and Oil India Ltd (up 0.23%).

On the other hand, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.41%), moved lower.

 

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 640.7 or 1.44% at 45178.9.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 131.48 points or 0.95% at 13916.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 22.15 points or 0.1% at 22315.15.

The BSE Sensex index was down 95.05 points or 0.13% at 73635.18.

On BSE,2612 shares were trading in green, 629 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Energy stocks rise

Indices drift lower in early trade; breadth strong

Angel One gains after client base rises 43% YoY in February '25

RPP Infra hits the roof on bagging order worth Rs 81 crore

Zydus Lifesciences rises after receiving US FDA approval for leukemia treatment drug Dasatinib

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

