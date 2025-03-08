Saturday, March 08, 2025 | 09:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oriental Rail Infra secures Rs 43-cr Vande Bharat order from Indian Railways

Oriental Rail Infra secures Rs 43-cr Vande Bharat order from Indian Railways

Image

Last Updated : Mar 08 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Oriental Rail Infrastructure has secured its first significant order for the supply of seats for the Vande Bharat Express, India's first indigenous semi high speed train.

The order, valued at Rs 42.89 crore, was awarded by Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala.

The order entails the supply of eight sets of one rake set of "seats" without seat fixing profiles for Trainset-18, more commonly known as the Vande Bharat Express. Delivery is scheduled for 24 July 2026, with payment terms stipulating 95% upon inspection certification and proof of dispatch, and the remaining 5% upon final acceptance.

This contract marks Oriental Rail Infrastructure's entry into the prestigious Vande Bharat segment, a key initiative by Indian Railways to modernize its train fleet.

 

Oriental Rail Infrastructure is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of several diversified railway products/items for Indian Railways and other related industries. Its products include seat & berth, recorn, compreg board & articles thereof, furniture & parts, coated upholstery fabric, plywood, phenolic resin & hardner, silicon foam, etc.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7.52 crore in Q3 FY25, down 39.9% compared to Rs 12.51 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 4.3% YoY to Rs 152.82 crore in Q3 FY25.

First Published: Mar 08 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

