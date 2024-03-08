Sensex (    %)
                             
National Housing Bank standalone net profit rises 51.90% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 33.37% to Rs 1524.77 crore
Net profit of National Housing Bank rose 51.90% to Rs 456.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 300.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Total Operating Income rose 33.37% to Rs 1524.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1143.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Total Operating Income1524.771143.25 33 OPM %95.3494.69 -PBDT556.94397.17 40 PBT556.94397.17 40 NP456.44300.49 52
First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

