National Housing Bank standalone net profit rises 51.90% in the December 2023 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 33.37% to Rs 1524.77 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of National Housing Bank rose 51.90% to Rs 456.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 300.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Total Operating Income rose 33.37% to Rs 1524.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1143.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1524.771143.2595.3494.69556.94397.17556.94397.17456.44300.49