Oriental Rail Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 39.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 4.26% to Rs 152.82 crore

Net profit of Oriental Rail Infrastructure declined 39.89% to Rs 7.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.26% to Rs 152.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 146.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales152.82146.58 4 OPM %11.2716.32 -PBDT12.5319.50 -36 PBT10.2617.18 -40 NP7.5212.51 -40

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

