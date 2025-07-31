Oriental Trimex standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 214.81% to Rs 1.70 croreNet profit of Oriental Trimex rose 25.00% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 214.81% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.700.54 215 OPM %-42.35-1938.89 -PBDT1.02-10.47 LP PBT0.81-10.61 LP NP0.600.48 25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content