EL Forge standalone net profit declines 58.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.66% to Rs 17.11 croreNet profit of EL Forge declined 58.90% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 16.66% to Rs 17.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales17.1120.53 -17 OPM %4.384.97 -PBDT0.751.16 -35 PBT0.300.73 -59 NP0.300.73 -59
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content