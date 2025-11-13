Brady & Morris Engineering Company standalone net profit declines 80.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 44.53% to Rs 12.99 croreNet profit of Brady & Morris Engineering Company declined 80.25% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 44.53% to Rs 12.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales12.9923.42 -45 OPM %4.3114.77 -PBDT0.963.50 -73 PBT0.673.26 -79 NP0.482.43 -80
