ISF reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.38% to Rs 0.43 croreISF reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.38% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.430.42 2 OPM %13.9530.95 -PBDT00.03 -100 PBT00.03 -100 NP00.02 -100
