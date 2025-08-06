Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 09:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kemp & Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Kemp & Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 5.63% to Rs 0.75 crore

Net Loss of Kemp & Co reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.63% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.750.71 6 OPM %-42.67-69.01 -PBDT-0.31-0.44 30 PBT-0.33-0.46 28 NP-0.25-0.35 29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

