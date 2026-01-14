India WPI inflation rebounds to 0.83% in December

Indias wholesale price inflation rebounded to 0.83% year-on-year in December 2025, reversing a contraction in November. This marked the first increase in three months and the strongest pace since April, driven primarily by firmer manufacturing costs. Manufacturing inflation accelerated to 1.82%, led by higher prices of food products, pharmaceuticals, and cement-related items. Food prices stabilized after a sharp decline in November, supported by gains in milk, fruits, and protein items. In contrast, fuel prices remained in deflation, weighed down by lower LPG, petrol, and diesel prices, limiting broader inflationary pressures.

