India WPI inflation rebounds to 0.83% in December
Indias wholesale price inflation rebounded to 0.83% year-on-year in December 2025, reversing a contraction in November. This marked the first increase in three months and the strongest pace since April, driven primarily by firmer manufacturing costs. Manufacturing inflation accelerated to 1.82%, led by higher prices of food products, pharmaceuticals, and cement-related items. Food prices stabilized after a sharp decline in November, supported by gains in milk, fruits, and protein items. In contrast, fuel prices remained in deflation, weighed down by lower LPG, petrol, and diesel prices, limiting broader inflationary pressures.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 2:05 PM IST