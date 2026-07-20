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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pace Digitek rises on AI data centre partnership

Pace Digitek rises on AI data centre partnership

Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Pace Digitek rose 1.04% to Rs 204.25 after the company said its subsidiary entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with MEGMEET Electrical India to support opportunities in AI data centre power infrastructure.

The partnership expands the companies' existing collaboration in telecom power solutions, which has spanned more than five years, into AI data centre power infrastructure. No financial details of the agreement were disclosed.

Under the agreement, MEGMEET will act as a strategic supplier of AI data centre power systems and related products to the company's subsidiary Lineage Power Private Limited (LPPL). The collaboration also covers technical support, product upgrades, training and lifecycle after-sales services, with product supplies to be executed through mutually agreed purchase orders.

 

Pace Digitek said the partnership complements LPPL's battery energy storage system (BESS) manufacturing and system integration capabilities by adding AI data centre power systems to its portfolio. The company said the expanded offering is aimed at addressing the growing demand for reliable and energy-efficient power infrastructure driven by AI computing, hyperscale data centres and digital infrastructure.

The company said the collaboration aligns with its strategy of strengthening its technology and product portfolio through strategic partnerships while leveraging its manufacturing, engineering and project execution capabilities.

MEGMEET Electrical India is part of the global MEGMEET industrial technology group, which specializes in power electronics and electrical automation solutions. It has R&D, manufacturing and operational facilities across multiple countries and supplies advanced power solutions for AI, industrial and e-mobility applications.

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Pace Digitek is an integrated infrastructure and energy solutions company operating across the energy and telecom & ICT segments, with capabilities spanning manufacturing, EPC and operations & maintenance. Through its subsidiary Lineage Power, it manufactures battery energy storage systems, telecom power systems and other energy infrastructure products while also executing telecom infrastructure projects across India.

On a consolidated basis, Pace Digitek's net profit rose 73.27% to Rs 99.16 crore while net sales rose 60.52% to Rs 1096.78 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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