Net profit of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers rose 133.33% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 11.55% to Rs 10.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 9.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.10.729.612.612.600.200.150.140.090.140.06