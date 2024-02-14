Sales rise 11.55% to Rs 10.72 croreNet profit of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers rose 133.33% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 11.55% to Rs 10.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 9.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales10.729.61 12 OPM %2.612.60 -PBDT0.200.15 33 PBT0.140.09 56 NP0.140.06 133
