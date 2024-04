Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Paisalo Digital has approved the issuance of secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures aggregating to Rs 30 crore through private placement basis. The company also approved the issuance of commercial paper of face value of Rs 5 lakh each in one or more tranches aggregating up to Rs 90 crore on a private placement basis.