Paisalo Digital consolidated net profit rises 13.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.24% to Rs 218.71 croreNet profit of Paisalo Digital rose 13.69% to Rs 47.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 41.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.24% to Rs 218.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 186.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales218.71186.55 17 OPM %73.1974.96 -PBDT65.8056.76 16 PBT63.6055.80 14 NP47.1741.49 14
