UCO Bank standalone net profit rises 10.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 6.84% to Rs 6436.01 croreNet profit of UCO Bank rose 10.25% to Rs 607.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 550.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 6.84% to Rs 6436.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6023.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income6436.016023.99 7 OPM %61.8763.04 -PBDT946.20862.47 10 PBT946.20862.47 10 NP607.44550.96 10
