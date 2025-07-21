Monday, July 21, 2025 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UCO Bank standalone net profit rises 10.25% in the June 2025 quarter

UCO Bank standalone net profit rises 10.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 6.84% to Rs 6436.01 crore

Net profit of UCO Bank rose 10.25% to Rs 607.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 550.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 6.84% to Rs 6436.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6023.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income6436.016023.99 7 OPM %61.8763.04 -PBDT946.20862.47 10 PBT946.20862.47 10 NP607.44550.96 10

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

