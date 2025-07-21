Ganesh Housing Corporation consolidated net profit declines 18.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.57% to Rs 150.81 croreNet profit of Ganesh Housing Corporation declined 18.25% to Rs 93.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 113.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 29.57% to Rs 150.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 214.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales150.81214.14 -30 OPM %84.8069.64 -PBDT127.02154.57 -18 PBT125.54152.73 -18 NP93.06113.84 -18
