Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index steadies near 3-month high; Critical data from US awaited for cues on Federal course of action

Dollar index steadies near 3-month high; Critical data from US awaited for cues on Federal course of action

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

The US dollar index is steadying ahead of crucial US data due this week that could provide further clarity of Federal course of action. US treasury yields climbing above 4.2% are also keeping the greenback supported as investor await a preliminary reading of third-quarter GDP is set to be released later in the global day, followed by the PCE price index report on Thursday and nonfarm payrolls data on Friday. US data from the Jolts report showed job openings at their lowest since January 2021. Meanwhile, the Conference Board consumer confidence index rose sharply, marking its largest increase since March 2021. Safe haven demand amid ongoing Middle East tensions and apprehension ahead of US presidential results is keeping the dollar range bound around three-month highs. The US dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 104.18, down marginally on the day. Among basket currencies, EURUSD and GBPUSD are trading at $1.08 and $1.29 respectively.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Why have Force Motors shares hit 20% upper circuit in trade today?

salman khan, salman

LIVE news: Salman Khan gets fresh death threat, Rs 2 crore ransom demanded

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Here's why Shriram Properties share price jumped 7% on October 30; details

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts lower at 80,250; Nifty at 24,450; Financials drag, FMCG up

Meesho

Meesho generates positive operating cash flow of Rs 232 cr in FY24

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon