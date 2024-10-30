Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCS partners with Insper in Brazil

TCS partners with Insper in Brazil

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

To Accelerate Innovation Across South America

Tata Consultancy Services, a leading global company in IT services, consultancy and business solutions, has signed a 10-year strategic partnership with Insper, one of Brazils leading higher education and research institutions. This collaboration aims to advance industry innovation for TCS customers in South America by leveraging technologies like AI, GenAI, IoT, and spatial computing.

The collaboration between TCS and Insper will include academic research work, development of technology prototypes, and organization of seminars, hackathons and technology talks using the TCS PaceTM methodology for innovation at scale. TCS will offer its customers across the region exclusive access to its cutting-edge research and innovation capabilities, combined with Inspers academic expertise, ecosystem, labs, and expert resources.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Adani airports

Adani Enterprises share price gains 5% on strong September quarter results

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts lower at 80,250; Nifty at 24,450; Financials, Health drag

Senior Citizen doctor

Ayushman Vaya Vandana: Free health care for citizens who are 70 or older

Air India

Air India's Delhi-Indore-Mumbai flight gets hoax bomb threat; FIR lodged

salman khan, salman

LIVE news: Salman Khan gets fresh death threat, Rs 2 crore ransom demanded

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon