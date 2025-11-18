Palco Metals consolidated net profit declines 78.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.06% to Rs 75.15 croreNet profit of Palco Metals declined 78.06% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 42.06% to Rs 75.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 52.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales75.1552.90 42 OPM %2.205.14 -PBDT0.712.05 -65 PBT0.341.53 -78 NP0.341.55 -78
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content