Panache Digilife consolidated net profit declines 36.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 66.50% to Rs 39.06 croreNet profit of Panache Digilife declined 36.94% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 66.50% to Rs 39.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales39.0623.46 66 OPM %6.4311.85 -PBDT2.182.25 -3 PBT1.891.96 -4 NP1.402.22 -37
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content