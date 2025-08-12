Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S J Logistics (India) consolidated net profit rises 32.90% in the June 2025 quarter

S J Logistics (India) consolidated net profit rises 32.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Sales rise 24.87% to Rs 125.76 crore

Net profit of S J Logistics (India) rose 32.90% to Rs 14.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.87% to Rs 125.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 100.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales125.76100.71 25 OPM %17.6714.03 -PBDT19.4613.85 41 PBT18.3313.65 34 NP14.2610.73 33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries consolidated net profit declines 30.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries consolidated net profit declines 30.30% in the June 2025 quarter

SBEC Sugar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.05 crore in the June 2025 quarter

SBEC Sugar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.05 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Juniper Hotels standalone net profit declines 27.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Juniper Hotels standalone net profit declines 27.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Tirupati Foam standalone net profit declines 10.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Tirupati Foam standalone net profit declines 10.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Tuni Textile Mills standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Tuni Textile Mills standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Tariff Hikes Slash India Diamond JobsQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon