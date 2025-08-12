S J Logistics (India) consolidated net profit rises 32.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.87% to Rs 125.76 croreNet profit of S J Logistics (India) rose 32.90% to Rs 14.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.87% to Rs 125.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 100.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales125.76100.71 25 OPM %17.6714.03 -PBDT19.4613.85 41 PBT18.3313.65 34 NP14.2610.73 33
