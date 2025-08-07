Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 02:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Panasonic Energy India Company standalone net profit declines 79.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Panasonic Energy India Company standalone net profit declines 79.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

Sales decline 7.89% to Rs 58.01 crore

Net profit of Panasonic Energy India Company declined 79.71% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.89% to Rs 58.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 62.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales58.0162.98 -8 OPM %3.958.46 -PBDT3.296.50 -49 PBT2.065.63 -63 NP0.844.14 -80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 2:04 PM IST


