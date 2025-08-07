Aegis Logistics consolidated net profit declines 0.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.37% to Rs 1719.41 croreNet profit of Aegis Logistics declined 0.13% to Rs 131.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 131.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.37% to Rs 1719.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1601.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1719.411601.34 7 OPM %13.9514.51 -PBDT269.62244.52 10 PBT227.90207.68 10 NP131.32131.49 0
