Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Panasonic Energy India Company standalone net profit rises 59.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales decline 18.01% to Rs 62.98 crore
Net profit of Panasonic Energy India Company rose 59.85% to Rs 4.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 18.01% to Rs 62.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 76.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales62.9876.81 -18 OPM %8.464.78 -PBDT6.504.27 52 PBT5.633.46 63 NP4.142.59 60
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: MidCap index in red despite overall recovery; Sun TV, Balkrishna Ind top losers

Bharti Global to acquire 24% stake in British telecom giant BT Group

LIVE: Supreme Court to hear BRS leader K Kavitha's pleas seeking bail in CBI, ED cases on Aug 20

Morepen Labs stock soars 6% on strong Q1 show; medical device biz grows 20%

Delhi HC provides interim relief to Puja Khedkar, no arrest till Aug 21

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon