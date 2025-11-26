Panatone Finvest standalone net profit rises 140.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 49.88% to Rs 322.52 croreNet profit of Panatone Finvest rose 140.61% to Rs 207.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 86.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 49.88% to Rs 322.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 215.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales322.52215.19 50 OPM %99.8399.99 -PBDT271.44129.14 110 PBT271.44129.14 110 NP207.8986.40 141
