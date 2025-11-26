Sriven Multi-Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.02 croreNet Loss of Sriven Multi-Tech reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.020.01 100 OPM %-150.00-300.00 -PBDT-0.03-0.03 0 PBT-0.03-0.03 0 NP-0.03-0.03 0
