Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sriven Multi-Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sriven Multi-Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net Loss of Sriven Multi-Tech reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.020.01 100 OPM %-150.00-300.00 -PBDT-0.03-0.03 0 PBT-0.03-0.03 0 NP-0.03-0.03 0

Oberoi Realty bags redevelopment project at Nepean Sea Road, Mumbai

Oberoi Realty bags redevelopment project at Nepean Sea Road, Mumbai

Wipro partners with Indian Institute of Science

Wipro partners with Indian Institute of Science

Cabinet Approves Rs 7280 Crore Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Sintered Rare Earth Permanent Magnets

Cabinet Approves Rs 7280 Crore Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Sintered Rare Earth Permanent Magnets

Sensex jumps 1,022 pts, Nifty reclaims 26,200 on strong global cues

Sensex jumps 1,022 pts, Nifty reclaims 26,200 on strong global cues

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 2.06%, NIFTY climbs 1.24%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 2.06%, NIFTY climbs 1.24%

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

