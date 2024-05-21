Parag Milk Foods Ltd Slips 9.28%

Parag Milk Foods Ltd has lost 7.6% over last one month compared to 3.59% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 1.05% rise in the SENSEX

Parag Milk Foods Ltd fell 9.28% today to trade at Rs 194.65. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index is down 0.57% to quote at 19795.3. The index is up 3.59 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd decreased 4.07% and Dodla Dairy Ltd lost 3.79% on the day. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index went up 12.16 % over last one year compared to the 19.19% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Parag Milk Foods Ltd has lost 7.6% over last one month compared to 3.59% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 1.05% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 66994 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 64603 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 290 on 12 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 98.5 on 31 May 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News