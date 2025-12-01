Amrapali Films standalone net profit rises 37.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Sales rise 21.62% to Rs 0.90 croreNet profit of Amrapali Films rose 37.50% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.62% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.900.74 22 OPM %24.4421.62 -PBDT0.220.16 38 PBT0.220.16 38 NP0.220.16 38
