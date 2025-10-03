Paras Defence gains as arm bags Rs 46-cr defence order for anti-drone systems

Paras Defence and Space Technologies added 1.50% to Rs 701 after its subsidiary, Paras Anti-Drone Technologies has received a significant order from the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, valued at approximately Rs 46.19 crore.
The contract pertains to the supply of Anti-Drone Systems, including Drone Jammers, and marks a key milestone for Paras Anti-Drone in the fast-growing counter-UAV segment.
According to an official exchange filing, the order is to be executed by March 2026. The order has been awarded by a domestic entity, the Ministry of Defence, and does not fall under related party transactions.
Further, no interest from the promoter or promoter group has been reported in the awarding entity.
Paras Defence and Space Technologies (PDST) primarily engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and testing of a variety of defence and space engineering products and solutions. The company caters to four major segments - defence & space optics, defence electronics, heavy engineering and electromagnetic pulse protection solutions.
The company has reported 1.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 14.27 crore on a 11.5% rise in net sales to Rs 93.19 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.
